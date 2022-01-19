TV-Record 50 Million Fans Watch Cowboys Wild Card Loss
FRISCO - Win or lose, they draw.
CBS Sports PR has announced that their broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys playoff game on CBS and Nickelodeon was the most-watched Wild Card game of the last seven years.
No wonder that across the channel on FOX Sports, former Dallas QB Troy Aikman - working the Tampa Bay playoff blowout of the Eagles - was bemoaning the fact that he wasn’t doing the TV analyst of the Cowboys game on his network.
The big number: 41.496 million viewers across the two networks, marking a 35-percent increase from last year and that season’s top TV Wild Card outing.
At the late-afternoon high point of the NFC playoff game, 50.229 million viewers tuned in to watch QB Dak Prescott and his Cowboys’ last-gasp effort to survive what would be a 23-17 Dallas defeat.
For TV analyst Tony Romo (the former Dallas QB? and his CBS Sports crew alone, this game marks CBS’ most-watched Wild Card game in the last decade, and is the second-most watched Wild Card game in CBS history.
On CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+, the game now stacks up as the most streamed non-Super Bowl broadcast of all-time.
And the synergy with the broadcast of the game on the kid-friendly Nickelodeon kids cable network - with its goofy graphics and its trademark green slime - made it a financial windfall and gigantic winner all around for everybody.
Except, of course, the Dallas Cowboys football team.
