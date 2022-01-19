Skip to main content

TV-Record 50 Million Fans Watch Cowboys Wild Card Loss

When it comes to the Cowboys on TV? Win or lose, they draw.

FRISCO - Win or lose, they draw.

CBS Sports PR has announced that their broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys playoff game on CBS and Nickelodeon was the most-watched Wild Card game of the last seven years. 

No wonder that across the channel on FOX Sports, former Dallas QB Troy Aikman - working the Tampa Bay playoff blowout of the Eagles - was bemoaning the fact that he wasn’t doing the TV analyst of the Cowboys game on his network.

The big number: 41.496 million viewers across the two networks, marking a 35-percent increase from last year and that season’s top TV Wild Card outing.

At the late-afternoon high point of the NFC playoff game, 50.229 million viewers tuned in to watch QB Dak Prescott and his Cowboys’ last-gasp effort to survive what would be a 23-17 Dallas defeat.

For TV analyst Tony Romo (the former Dallas QB? and his CBS Sports crew alone, this game marks CBS’ most-watched Wild Card game in the last decade, and is the second-most watched Wild Card game in CBS history.

No image description

AEDDEF4C-1984-41D2-A684-B97578439A52
Play

TV-Record 50 Million Fans Watch Cowboys Wild Card Loss

When it comes to the Cowboys on TV? Win or lose, they draw.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
mccarthy super bowl
Play

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy 'Ending' Meeting Set (But It's Not What You Think)

Locked On Cowboys: Should Mike McCarthy Return in 2022?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones
Play

'Charlie F**k-Around': Is Cowboys Nation Right to Lose Faith in Coach Mike McCarthy?

Critics are clamoring for a change after Dallas' epic Wild Card meltdown

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

On CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+, the game now stacks up as the most streamed non-Super Bowl broadcast of all-time.

And the synergy with the broadcast of the game on the kid-friendly Nickelodeon kids cable network - with its goofy graphics and its trademark green slime - made it a financial windfall and gigantic winner all around for everybody.

Except, of course, the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

AEDDEF4C-1984-41D2-A684-B97578439A52
News

TV-Record 50 Million Fans Watch Cowboys Wild Card Loss

45 minutes ago
mccarthy super bowl
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy 'Ending' Meeting Set (But It's Not What You Think)

2 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones
News

'Charlie F**k-Around': Is Cowboys Nation Right to Lose Faith in Coach Mike McCarthy?

13 hours ago
dak sad
News

'I'm Sorry': Dak Prescott Apologizes for Supporting Cowboys Fans Assault on Referees

14 hours ago
dak madden az 1
News

'I'm Sorry': Dak Prescott Offers Apology for Supporting Cowboys Fans Assault on Referees

16 hours ago
norton pete
News

Seahawks Fire Ken Norton; Cowboys Ex Coach 1st Finalist for Jaguars

18 hours ago
B68037AF-E1C7-4ABA-80F0-14ABD54B45A5
News

Cowboys ‘Hater’ Stephen A. Smith Reveals He Nearly Died of COVID

19 hours ago
C9ED6CF1-4647-4C97-9C88-DE17540EA7F9
News

Cowboys Hall-of-Famer: Dak is a ‘$40 Million Disappointment’

19 hours ago