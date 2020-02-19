CowboyMaven
Two Fixes To Return Cowboys Punter Chris Jones to 'Goodness'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Technically, the Dallas Cowboys didn't have the crummiest special teams in the NFL in 2019. But they were ranked 31st. Close enough to crummiest.

One of the reasons? The poor performance of the previously-unflappable punter Chris Jones, who dropped to 41 yards per punt last season (rather than his usual 44 yards per), who didn't really "boom'' any punts as he has around here since 2013, and who in summary fit right in with a special-teams unit that could not at a high level kick, cover or return.

Should the Cowboys release Jones, who is making $2 million? There is no real financial benefit for doing so; by the time Dallas eats his dead money and replaces him, the cost is about break-even.

While Dallas would be wise to prepare a punter for true competition in Oxnard, should the Cowboys hang their hat on any Chris Jones positives here? Yes. Two of them.

First is the hiring of Los Angeles Rams special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel. Dallas' staff in this department was overmatched last year. Fassel is, simply, one of the most heralded Teams coaches in the sport, with a track record for effectiveness and cleverness.

Fassel is a fake-punt-lovin' guy; Jones’ foot speed and athleticism could make that a nice marriage.

But there is something else here, something Chris Jones prefers Cowboys Nation not know because he'd consider it "excuse-making'': Jones performed all last year with a back problem that almost certainly impacted his numbers. 

When an offensive lineman has a back problem (as has been the case with All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith), but plays through it? We recognize the "sports bravery'' of it. We tend to not think of a punter who does the same as being "sports-brave.'' ... but maybe we should reconsider in the case of Chris Jones, who might be a good coach and a good back away from reclaiming his own goodness as a punter.

