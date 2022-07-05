‘TY Hilton Signs with Dallas Cowboys’? Fake News - But …

A Twitter account pretending to belong to Cowboys beat writer David Helman "reported'' this week that Hilton is signing a two-year, $10-million-plus contract.

FRISCO - The delight of modern social media? Instant information, easily accessible.

The danger of modern social media? Incorrect information, easily disguised.

The Dallas Cowboys are building their wide receiver corps following the departure of Amari Cooper in a salary-dump trade to Cleveland. And former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton is a name being broached.

But ...

First the "fake news'': A Twitter account pretending to belong to Cowboys beat writer David Helman "reported'' this week that Hilton is signing a two-year, $10-million-plus contract.

It's a perfectly good idea (albeit probably a bit pricy in Dallas' view, even as Spotrac estimates his market value at $6.2 million per season,). And the "idea'' comes from somewhere; as CowboysSI.com reported months ago, Hilton has been discussed by Cowboys officials here inside The Star.

But any actual signing of Hilton, who's played his entire 10-year career with the Colts? Nope. Fake news.

Hilton has talked about being open to a move.

“Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely,” Hilton said of sticking with Indy. “(But) I’m a free agent. If you want me, come get me.”

The Cowboys at this time do not "want'' anybody beyond what they have on their roster, led by CeeDee Lamb. They will probably take their time - maybe including time in Oxnard at training camp - before altering that opinion very drastically.

At some point, Hilton is worthy of discussion. But he is coming off a year full of injuries. He caught just 23 balls for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. ... and Hilton will turn 33 next season.

“T.Y. can still play,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “One, he’s about as smart as any player I’ve ever been around. He just knows how to play the game. Even though his skill set isn’t the same as it was three or four years ago, his instincts and his level of understanding of what’s happening … he knows how to play.”

Hilton seems more likely than any DK Metcalf pipe dream; a low price tag on Julio Jones could make that idea worth evaluating as well.

But for now? The Cowboys shipped Cooper to the Browns this offseason and also let Cedrick Wilson Jr. walk in free agency, as he joined the Dolphins. They are reliant on Lamb as the No. 1 guy, with Michael Gallup re-signed and former Steelers wideout James Washington also signed up.

There is room for more, making TY Hilton a real idea ... but fake news.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!