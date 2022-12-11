ARLINGTON - The initial plan for Tyron Smith - call it a personal goal - was to be back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys today, Week 14, against the hapless Houston Texans, 17-point underdogs in this noon start at AT&T Stadium.

The debut won't happen today, though; look for Tyron to be on a "pitch count'' next week at Jacksonville. ... all part of the positive vibe surrounding his successful rehab.

“Just hearing his grunts again,” QB Dak Prescott said of those vibes at The Star. “Tyron is very loud when he’s blocking. When you hear that, you realize that guy is back. The guy is a (future Pro Football Hall of Fame) gold jacket, and when he gets on the field you see why.

"It’s going to be huge to have him back.”

Again, that's next week. Nevertheless, Tyron's situation will impact what happens today against Houston. Here's how: Dallas will look to do some experimenting at the left tackle and left guard positions, as has been the case in recent weeks.

Rookie Tyler Smith is expected to continue to see most of the work at left tackle - that's been a success story for the first-rounder. But vet backup Jason Peters, acclimating to his role as the swing tackle, might get some snaps (maybe at both tackle spots) as well.

Meanwhile, Connor McGovern - who has done nothing wrong as the starter at left guard - will begin in that role today ... but could give way to Tyler, so he can get some work there, all leading up to the likely plan for, say, Christmas Eve against visiting (and NFC East-leading) Philadelphia, which figures to see Tyron Smith, recovered from that preseason hamstring-torn-off-the-bone injury, stepping back into his starting spot at left tackle with Tyler Smith battling McGovern for the left guard spot.

The Cowboys are wisely not announcing that Tyler will be the winner. Further, they are not pre-determining that as they value the benefits of practice-field competition.

But the Tyron plan is fairly set as he grunts his way through workouts.

“I feel bad for those D-ends he was going against,” teammate Ezekiel Elliott said. “I’m sure they’re going to have some bruises on their chest.''

