Vander Esch Needs MRI, Will 'Likely Not Play' for Cowboys at Patriots

FRISCO - Starting weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will "likely not play'' on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's game at New England, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Vander Esch's name did not appear on the Cowboys’ practice report Thursday, which suggests that this is a flare-up of some sort related to his neck and/or back - and possibly related to him having missed the first game of his career with a "neck stinger'' two weeks ago. Despite that, though, he has played in Dallas' last two games.

Now, however, the Cowboys medical team has ordered up an MRI and the coaching staff is preparing for Sean Lee to jump into Vander Esch's role alongside starting middle linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Lee is of course more than capable, as is Joe Thomas, who has missed two practices this week due to illness but is expected to be fine by Sunday for the 6-4 Cowboys as they oppose the dynastic Patriots.