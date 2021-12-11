Cowboys at WFT  Injury Update: Dallas Decisions on Gregory & Pollard

Mike McCarthy's Friday "mock game'' and Saturday's "launch day” are behind us. Which Cowboys are ready for the real thing?

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Dallas Cowboys are traveling to Washington today for the Sunday NFL Week 14 tussle with The Football Team and following coach Mike McCarthy's Friday "mock game'' and Saturday's "launch day,'' some decisions being made:

They officially activated DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory from IR, waived DT Justin Hamilton and elevated S Darian Thompson (COVID-19 replacement), TE Ian Bunting (standard elevation) and RB JaQuan Hardy (standard elevation) from the practice squad. Hardy's inclusion on the active roster is an insurance policy for running back Tony Pollard, who remains a game-time decision after not practicing all week with a torn plantar fascia.

*Pollard - He had not practiced this week because of the foot injury (that Pollard himself has labeled a “torn plantar fascia”) and even after Friday's mock-game walkthrough came away with a DNP and a “questionable” designation for Sunday’s noon kickoff at FedEx Field.

Pollard said he feels pain from the injury sustained during his 58-yard touchdown run last week against the Saints.

"Tony's working through it. We'll see how it goes," McCarthy said. "We'll take it all the way up to the game."

*Gregory - The Cowboys anticipated the defensive end Gregory jumping back onto the roster this week after a month of dealing with a calf injury. He’s now dealing with a bit of a cold, but …

“Trouble,” said Dak Prescott in anticipation of Gregory jumping off injured reserve this week and playing against Washington.



And on Saturday, Gregory is indeed active.

*Gallimore - “Neville's really champing at the bit. I really liked his workload … in the padded practice," McCarthy said.

Gallimore missed the first 12 games of the year with an elbow injury after being penciled in as a starting defensive tackle. He’s back on the roster today.

*Micah Parsons - The rookie sensation was limited in practice due to a hip injury sustained in a Monday weight-room session, but he’s been taken off the official injury report. He’s good to go.

*Cedrick Wilson - The backup wideout is fighting through an ankle injury sustained on Thanksgiving against the Raiders. No matter his status, though, the health of Dallas’ big-three receivers group of Amari Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup figures to be among Dallas’ big advantages on Sunday.