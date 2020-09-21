WATCH: Dallas Cowboys React to Improbable Comeback Last-Minute Victory

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys fans are walking into work (or into their living rooms to work from home) Monday morning with a little extra pep in their step after the Cowboys' improbable second-half comeback stunned the Atlanta Falcons, 40-39.

The special teams heroics of Greg Zuerlein, who executed an outstanding onside kick with 1:48 remaining, followed by drilling a 46-yard field goal at the gun, was a season-saving miracle for Dallas. Surprisingly, his teammates were the only people in the world not shocked by Zuerlein's wacky, perfect play, because of what they saw in practice.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the onside kick, which was never practiced live, "was obviously ready to go," with a smile and a chuckle.

Dallas receiver Amari Cooper's perspective echoes a similar sentiment:

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith would have bet money on it if he could:

On the verge of starting the 2020 season 0-2, the Cowboys scored 30 points in the second half to give first-year coach Mike McCarthy his first Cowboys win. They also gave him the game ball and a ton of credit for keeping the team mentally focused.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reveals how McCarthy's leadership at halftime helped the team:

Watch the team present McCarthy with the game ball:

Quarterback Dak Prescott wowed the 21,708 rowdy fans at AT & T Stadium, the largest NFL crowd this season, to become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns.

"No matter what the score is, Dak always has that same mentality; That we're going to be able to come back and win that game," Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said.

Prescott also became the only quarterback in NFL history to have a 450-yard passing game in three consecutive seasons. His talent is not lost on McCarthy:

Next up, the Cowboys travel to Seattle to play a flying-high Seahawks team, who also won in clutch fashion over the New England Patriots in week two. But first, let's revel in some of the best reactions after the game:

Smith: We have the best special teams coordinator in NFL

Prescott raves about receivers Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup:

Zeke: We weren't supposed to win that game