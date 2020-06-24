FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott says he feels "good'' as he deals with the aftereffects of COVID-19 while also voicing concerns about the NFL moving forward during the pandemic.

"I got Corona(virus) and it really didn’t affect me much,'' the Dallas Cowboys star running back said on Twitch (video courtesy of Twitch) on Wednesday. "But a lot of people have kids, they may have kids with asthma, their parents or grandparents may live with them. ... "I do hope we have a season. But it has to be right."

Elliott having tested positive for the virus brings the dangers closer to home for Cowboys Nation. While he personally is doing fine - a note he offered while on Twitch when questions from fans came up - there are no guarantees regarding the safety of players as the NFL pushes forward with a plan to play the 2020 season in some capacity.

Elliott noted that as he recovers, he is experiencing limitations. He still cannot work out ... and he said he is taking more precautions than ever in terms of socially distancing himself. The Pro Bowl running back and two-time NFL rushing champion added that he had “one or two days” where he felt symptoms, including a cough and a shortness of breath.