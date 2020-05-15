WATCH: Cowboys Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - it’s a natural concern, especially for the NFL’s big guys: During any offseason - but especially this COVID-19-driven offseason, teams work to help players stay in shape ... and worry that they don’t.

In the cases of two key Dallas Cowboys in the trenches?

No worries.

First let’s check in with Gerald McCoy, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle who has “come home” to America’s Team. McCoy, 32, is an up field force at any size; at 6-4, he’s traditionally played at around 300 pounds.

But now? While we don't know exactly where the Cowboys want McCoy's playing weight to be, there is a tapered look to his torso ...

"Down 20 pounds!'' McCoy writes.

And speaking of a tapered torso ...

For as long as we’ve been aware of Tyron Smith, he’s been built like this. A 6-5, 312-pound offensive tackle who is so fit he looks like an inflated gymnast. Is he naturally athletic and strong? Sure - but it’s not fair to rob him of credit for the work he puts in ...

Including work with his family, executing this unusual “lift” while watching fellow physical phenom “The Rock” do some acting.

"Gotta get creative with these workouts,'' Tyron writes.

For many of us, COVID-19 quarantine has meant some boredom, some bad eating habits and the inability to go to the gym. For two important members of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys? Relative isolation has obviously been accepted as a reality ... and a way to stay at the top of their games.

