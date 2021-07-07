Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott EXCLUSIVE - Cowboys RB Trainer Details 'What Zeke Does'

'It's about being more like a scatback and being elusive,' says trainer Josh Hicks of the progress made by Zeke
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott has at times looked like the best running back in football. And all the Dallas Cowboys' two-time NFL rushing champ is doing this season is ...

Looking even better.

"It's about being more like a scatback and being elusive,'' says personal running backs trainer Josh Hicks of the progress made by Zeke. "Like a (Darren) Sproles, like a Warrick Dunn, most (of all) like a LaDainian Tomlinson.''

Zeke is a bigger back than those former NFL stars. But the point is the same. "It's about footwork, about having 'light feet,''' Hicks says.

Hicks, speaking to us in an exclusive visit on 105.3 The Fan, is willing to emphasize the positives. But Elliott is coming off his worst NFL season, his 979 yards and four yards per carry serving as his career-lows, as was his total of six touchdowns, tied with his 2018 output.

Elliott obviously wishes to change that.

Hicks is helping him do so.

"He's taking a different approach,'' Hicks says.

Elliott’s best statistical year remains his rookie season in 2016, when he had 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, averaging over 108 per game. He was more "elusive'' then than he was last season. At the same time, he's still in his mid-20's (Zeke turns 26 on July 26.) There is no reason expectations shouldn't be high for the Cowboys and for Elliott, what with QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas O-line collectively back from injuries that derailed what became a 6-10 season in 2020.

“Zeke looks great. He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast,” Prescott said. “Obviously, everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is.”

Elliott led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2016 and he did it again in 2018. What is he ready to do in 2021?

"He is doing everything he has to do,'' Hicks says.

zeke pads
WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott EXCLUSIVE - Cowboys RB Trainer Details 'What Zeke Does'

