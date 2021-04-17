WATCH: Zeke Looks Sleek In Cowboys RB Workouts

If these videos are any indication? Ezekiel Elliott wants to be "back'' in 2021

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott is entering his sixth NFL season. In "running back years,'' that's a lot of wear and tear. But the Dallas Cowboys standout is obviously working toward a bounce-back 2021 NFL season, as exhibited in a pair of recent workout video.

To the naked eye, Elliott, filmed here in an agility workout, looks remarkably quick in ways reminiscent of what brought him a pair of NFL rushing titles when he - and, to be fair, the Dallas offensive line - was at the top of the game.

Zeke in 2020 - not only without the O-line he'd grown used to, but also without QB Dak Prescott for the bulk of the season - recorded career-lows in yards per game and per attempt, failing to reach 1,000 yards ... oh, and the fumbles.

All-timer Emmitt Smith has an interesting theory on the fumbles and more (see above). But certainly, Zeke, at just age 25, has plenty of gas left in the tank to be an effective NFL runner.

The Cowboys' offensive system changed in some ways in 2020, maybe not using Elliott in the best possible way. Maybe that will change this year. But in any event, Dak is back (and below, allowing Zeke and the fellas, it seems to use his backyard field for the workout session), and the O-line should be as well.

And if these videos are any indication? Ezekiel Elliott wants to be "back,'' too.

