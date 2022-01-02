Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts in Danger as Eagles Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at WFT's FedEx Field

    Following Philadelphia's 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed,
    The Washington Football Team this year, in attempting to defend its NFC East title, fell apart.

    And, piece by piece, so is FedEx Field.

    Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed, causing a group of Eagles fans to tumble from the stands and onto the playing surface ... the railing nearly taking down quarterback Jalen Hurts with it.

    Hurts nimbly avoided being both hit by the falling fans and then by the onslaught of fans who, once they gathered themselves, realized they had a once-in-a-lifetime moment to personally interact when Hurts. nearly hit by the fans as they collapsed onto the field following the railing moment.

    While the rickety stadium - which earlier this year experienced plumbing problems that caused sewage to drip from upper decks - did not do any damage to Hurts, he and the Eagles did so to to the home-standing WFT.

    Hurts, the former Oklahoma Sooners QB, once again led the Eagles' run-heavy attack against Washington as he carried the ball seven times for 44 yards while also completing 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards. 

    WATCH: QB Hurts in Danger as Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at Washington

    Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed,

    NFL BREAKING: Cowboys Foe Bucs Cut Antonio Brown After Shirt-Tossing Tantrum

    In the middle of the third quarter at the Jets, Brown appeared to disagree with something the offense was running and walked off the field.

    Cardinals at Cowboys: Is Star RB Playing? All The Inactives

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    With the win over Washington, the Eagles continue to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. The Dallas Cowboys, entering the day at 11-4, have the NFC East sewn up. But here, the Eagles improved to 9-7, ensured themselves a winning season, while also putting themselves in a position to gain a Wild-Card berth in the NFC.

    Fans were not the only thing dropped here, as Washington dropped to 6-10 with the loss.

