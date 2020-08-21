SI.com
WATCH: CeeDee Lamb With Circus Catch At Cowboys Camp

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - CeeDee Lamb arrived to the NFL ... prepared.

"Everything I got warned (about) is definitely here,'' said Lamb, the University of Oklahoma first-round rookie receiver. "Everything as far as the speed, the tempo, how smart guys are and how talented guys are.

"You've got D-linemen running 4.7 (40 times). You've got DBs running 4.2s-4.3s, linebackers flowing sideline to sideline at 4.4-4.5s. It's things that you can't teach."

Lamb, the wide receiver who after a week of camp has been lauded by the head coach as "No.-1-receiver''-worthy, who had the other iconic members of "The 88 Club'' welcome him into the fold before that, also has traits that cannot be taught. ...

As evidenced by his Friday workout-capping freak-show catch.

Lamb has made a habit of circus grabs so far in this camp. But it's more than that. He's also accomplished in all the little things that have elevated him to be a peer with veteran starters Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

"Very, very gifted," QB Dak Prescott said. "Great hands, has a great feel for the game. I think that's probably the most impressive thing, to be a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and know where to be. I think that's going to go a long way and serve him really well in this league."

The 6-2, 200-pound Lamb humbly refers to himself as "the new kid on the block,'' and it's true. But his mental maturity so far seems to match his physical maturity - a difficult combo for DBs to match.

"I feel like as a receiver, you have to expect the unexpected. No matter where the ball is, it's your job to catch it," Lamb said. "The quarterback has done all the hard parts. He got the ball out of his hands. He made checks. He did everything else. Now for you, all you've got to go catch the ball.''

Yeah. That's all. Just catch the ball. Like a freakishly-prepared freak.

