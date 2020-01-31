CowboyMaven
Watch Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials, Via 'The Street'

Mike Fisher

Right down the hall from the CowboysSI.com headquarters exist the big business brains of Jim Cramer's "The Street.'' Who better than these folks to help us watch "Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials''? A sampling of the work at "The Street'' ...

As Danny Peterson writes, "Companies spent $5 million to $5.6 million for premium ads on this year's Super Bowl. ... The companies that decided to spend millions on this year's Super Bowl ads will have to wait to see if their investments were worth it. But if they're looking for an immediate judgment from a highly unqualified arbiter, they've come to the right place. Here are the best (and some of the worst) 2020 Super Bowl commercials and whether consumers are more likely to buy or sell the products advertised in them. ...

We'll grab two of "The Street's'' BUYS that we like and two of the SELLS that didn't work for us. Then we'll direct you right down the hall for more ...

Hyundai 'Smaht Pahk' - BUY

With a Boston flavah ...

Budweiser 'Typical American' - SELL

"The Street'' isn't buying the "moral conscience'' bit. ...

Doritos 'The Cool Ranch' - BUY

Sam Elliott in an "Old Town Road" remix ...

Cheetos 'Can't Touch This' - BUY

"The Street'' says "Can't Touch This" finds the right serving ...

The commercials are good. (Or bad). But they are certainly fun, and there are lots more of them to see thanks to the work of Jim Cramer's "The Street.'' Click here to watch the complete "Sneak Previews of The Best (And Worst) 2020 Super Bowl TV Commercials''?

