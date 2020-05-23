CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

WATCH: Unsigned Dak Prescott Gets In A Cowboys-Friendly Workout

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We theorized in this space that Dak Prescott, even as he withholds his services from the Dallas Cowboys while unsigned, would not spend the spring reclining on his sofa in his new luxury pad in Prosper, but rather, would be talking with coaches, opening his techno-playbook and getting his work in.

That's been true all spring, including on Friday, when he, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott got in a session under the watchful eye of local receivers-centric trainer David Robinson. (Video courtesy, too!)

This is all a continuation of a process that begin in early April, as we reported at the time ...

And ...

This is not so much a Dez story anymore, as it relates to the Cowboys. But it is important as it relates to where Prescott might be, physically and mentally, once his contract situation is resolved and he's back with the team - at The Star or in virtual meetings.

Prescott is presently embroiled in contract negotiations with Dallas that begin with him being franchise-tagged (a guaranteed $31.409 million in 2020 as soon as he signs the tender) and continue with Dallas' five-year proposal at $35 million APY (and totaling $175 million, as we've reported for six weeks now.) Dak has declined that offer, obviously.

But also obvious: While he's away from the team in an official way, he's also not sitting around the house eating bon-bons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

BigD24

Jamal Adams Stalemate Means Jets Trade Talks, Per Report; The Cowboys View

Dallas Cowboys Dream Trade Target Jamal Adams of The New York Jets Has Said, 'I Want To Be In New York!' But Now Comes Report Of A 'Stalemate,' So ...

Mike Fisher

by

mgrateful

'Hometown Discount'? Would A Jamal Adams Cowboys Trade Erase 'Highest-Paid' Goal?

If Disgruntled New York Jets Star Jamal Adams Is Traded To The Dallas Cowboys, Would He Back Off 'Highest-Paid' Goal? I Believe We Have An Answer ...

Mike Fisher

Source: Jets Have Talked Trade With Jamal Adams, But Not Yet With Cowboys

Source: While The New York Jets Have Talked to Jamal Adams About Trading Him, They Have Not Called The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Get Aldon Smith In; Scoop on Randy Gregory

Aldon Smith is In; Suspended Dallas Cowboys Randy Gregory’’s Reinstatement? Here’s the Scoop

Mike Fisher

by

mgrateful

Cowboys DB Update: Does Diggs Lead The Competition?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at defensive back as we enter offseason workouts - and does a rookie lead the competition?

Matthew Postins

Whitt's End: Misunderstanding Dak's '$45M' & Cowboys Best-Ever Ballers

Whitt's End: Let's Quit Misunderstanding Dak Prescott's Supposed' '$45 Million Demand,' The Dallas Cowboys Best-Ever Ballers & My DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Ex Irvin: Jets Want a 1 & 3 In Trade For Jamal Adams

Dallas Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin - Who Is Like 'An Uncle' To Jamal Adams - Says The New York Jets Want First- And Third-Round Picks In A Potential Trade

Mike Fisher

CeeDee Lamb Chose 88 With 'No Pressure' From Cowboys Jerry

Rookie CeeDee Lamb Says He Chose 88 Because Of The Team's Legacy But With 'No Pressure' From Dallas Cowboys Boss Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys 2020 TE Update: Life without Witten … again

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at tight end as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55