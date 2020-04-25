CowboyMaven
'We'll Play NFL Football,' Vows Emotional Jerry Jones Of COVID-19 Fight

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - “Yes,” a tear-eyed Jerry Jones pledged on Friday night when asked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of the 2020 NFL season, “we'll have football. Hopefully, the effort and work we're trying to do right here will pay off in a few weeks and months for having our fans to be able to see real football."

The Dallas Cowboys owner, who serves as an advisor on President Donald Trump’s “Re-Open America” spots committee, also spoke emotionally about America.

“There is no question we're going to get back as a country,” Jones said. “There is no question, and when we do, as we always do, we'll be better than we ever were."

Jones wasn't being defiant; rather, optimism and pride seem to be driving forces here - all the while not ignoring the real threat that COVID-19 continues to pose, to everything from America's medical health to its financial well-being.

Jones, speaking time the DFW media via conference call on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, believes the NFL conducting this event (albeit in “virtual” form) is part of the process of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

"At a time when people are hurting, at a time when people are wondering, at a time where people don't have the answers - no one does - I think the NFL and sports stepped up and created a respite," Jones said. "We created a diversion. We created, if you will, some type of business-as-usual approach.”

There are no guarantees that any of this goes smoothy; as Jones acknowledged, there is too much unknown.

But, he added, sports are a "big part of the future of America."

NFL Draft Tracker Updates: Trevon Diggs - 'I Love Everything About the Dallas Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

SI Draft Tracker

Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Mike Fisher

Cowboys nation

NFL Draft: How 1-2-3 Lucky Are Cowboys? 'We're Livin' Right'

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 51 on Alabama's Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys Added To Their Secondary Depth On Thursday, Picking Alabama Cornerback Trevon Diggs With the 51st Overall Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys select OU DT Neville Gallimore in 3rd round of NFL Draft

The Cowboys wrapped up Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft by shoring up depth at defensive line by taking Neville Gallimore

Matthew Postins

Lamb & Diggs: How High An Ex-Cowboys Scout Ranks The 2 Draftees

The Dallas Cowboys made out like bandits in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft - with Lamb and Diggs - and we didn't see it coming

Matthew Postins

Whitt's End: Jerry Jones Says 'Hold My Beer' Aboard Cowboys NFL Draft Yacht

Richie Whitt

NFL Draft: Cowboys Zeroing In On Second-Round Targets

Now that the first round is over, we look at which players the Dallas Cowboys will have interest in for Friday's Round 2 of the NFL Draft

Matthew Postins

CeeDee To Big D: Cowboys Pick 'Talent' Over 'Need'

Mike Fisher

