SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

What McCarthy & Moore Say About Cowboys Play-Calling

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The right answer is usually the most obvious one, and the right answer to the question, "Who is the best offensive play-caller on the Dallas Cowboys staff? seems ... obvious.

But the 2020 Cowboys are doing it a certain way, with Kellen Moore as the play-caller, and they have their reasons.

Until and unless, those reasons change.

“I think the most important thing coming from the head coach position is you have to do what’s best for the football team,” McCarthy said Wednesday on NFL Network, as transcribed by Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Personally, I know I’ll miss it. ... (But) it’s the best decision for this football team.''

That is the result, I'm told, of yet another "we'' decision from here inside The Star. Cowboys ownership had a voice in the decision, wishing for Jason Garrett carryover staffer Kellen Moore to maintain his duties. McCarthy, who once upon a time in Green Bay said his giving up those dual duties (as a head coach and play-caller) was a mistake he'd never again make ...

Allowed himself to be convinced.

McCarthy's justification for the decision is valid. He said, "There is so much more that I want to and need to focus on as far as building the program the way I see it needs to be done. There’s a lot of energy that goes through it, and I just didn’t want to short the offense. I felt like I did that at times in Green Bay.”

That's sensible. McCarthy's responsibilities here are expansive, and if he's got capable lieutenants (the other two coordinator newcomers, Mike Nolan on defense and John Fassel on special teams certainly qualify), McCarthy is freed to be an overseer. A "walk-around coach,'' as the Cowboys like to call it.

Also in play: McCarthy is sleeved-rolled-up-involved in the QB room. Yes, that's also the domain of Moore, and of course of QB coach .. It's the NFL and it's Dak Prescott and yeah, that's a "need-to-build-the-program'' priority.

Moore, who just turned 32, was a first-time play-caller last season, and the Cowboys finished atop most NFL categories offensively.

McCarthy raves, "(Moore) has a great mind. I’ve been extremely impressed with him every step of the way, from building the installs, the way he’s delivered it in the meetings to players, and his on-the-field coaching.''

And he means it. But McCarthy did tuck into that praise four other words: "He's young at it.''

He means that, too.

This doesn't have to be an issue beyond the "obvious.'' Moore contributing to the design of an offense that will have McCarthy's fingerprints all over it sounds like a winning combo. But if it doesn't work over the course of 2020? Another "we'' decision will have to be considered.

And Mike McCarthy naming himself as the Cowboys coach in charge of play-calling will seem like a move that is "obvious,'' too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Camp Notes: 'Stand-Up Guys,' Injury News & Roster Moves

Dallas Cowboys Camp Notes From Tuesday's Workout Here Inside The Star: 'Besties,' Injury News & Roster Moves - And 'Stand-Up Guys'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Drew Pearson Going To Hall of Fame: 'You Made My Life!'

Eight months ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame 'broke the heart' of Drew Pearson - but now the Dallas Cowboys icon will be inducted in 2021 - and he says the HOF 'made my life!'

Mike Fisher

by

Bamagirl88

Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Poe Off PUP

Dallas Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Dontari Poe Coming Off PUP List

Mike Fisher

Sources: Cowboys Cut Injured DT McCoy But 'Mutual Interest in Reunion In 2021

Following the season-ending injury to his quad on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy using an injury waiver tied to a pre-existing condition ... But sources say 'mutual interest' in a 2021 return

Matt Galatzan

McCarthy: Cowboys Have 'Three No. 1 WRs' In Amari, Gallup & Lamb

McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Three No. 1 WRs' In Amari, Gallup & Lamb - 'A Three-Headed Monster'

Mike Fisher

Gerald McCoy Injury 'Makes You Sick,' Says Cowboys Coach

Gerald McCoy Season-Ending Injury 'Makes You Sick,' Says Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Greeting Griffen: 'Next Step' For Cowboys D-Lineman Starts Now

Greeting Griffen: Here's The Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Plan For New D-Lineman Everson Griffen

Mike Fisher

Blake Jarwin Cowboys Messages: 'Don't Forget Me,' 'Don't Diss Witten'

First-Time Dallas TE Starter Blake Jarwin's Message To Dak Prescott And the Dallas Cowboys: 'Don't Forget About Me' (Oh, And 'Don't Diss Witten')

Mike Fisher

by

kclouse0627$

Source: Cowboys 'Next-Man-Up' DT Is Tyrone Crawford

Source: In Wake Of Gerald McCoy Injury, Dallas Cowboys 'Next-Man-Up' DT Is Tyrone Crawford

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Cowboys Gerald McCoy Out For Year With Quad Tendon Tear

Cowboys Camp: New Dallas DT Gerald McCoy Leaves Monday Practice With Leg Injury - And Now There's Confirmation It Is A Season-Ending Problem

Mike Fisher