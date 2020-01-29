CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

What Super Bowl Voice Troy Aikman Predicts For the Cowboys Under Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Troy Aikman is a famously harsh in-public critic of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jerry Jones ... in part because in private, Aikman still harbors great affection for the franchise with which he won three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

So when he compliments a Cowboys move made by the Jones family, it is notable.

“I don’t think they could have hired a better coach,” Aikman said Tuesday from Miami, where he will broadcast Super Bowl LIV on Sunday on FOX Sports. “I loved him when he was in Green Bay. I loved the way he approached (meetings) with us; he was always honest. 

"I liked his style, liked the way his teams were prepared and his resume speaks for itself.''

The McCarthy resume, of course, features 13 seasons in Green Bay, four NFC title games and a Super Bowl victory.

Aikman, as he has stated to me many times and now in public many times as well, does not especially admire Jerry's style, as Troy believes a football organization should have one voice, a "football voice'' - and he believes that should be the coach.

Interestingly, in Green Bay, McCarthy was that "one voice,'' with then-GM Ted Thompson preferring to stay out of the limelight. ... And McCarthy privately expressed dissatisfaction with that arrangement.

In Dallas, Jones and McCarthy have said, they will make "We decisions,'' and Jones has already backed off to a great degree in allowing McCarthy carte blanche to pick his own coaching staff.

Aikman thinks the Cowboys, who were 8-8 last year under his good friend Jason Garrett (who Troy thinks was somewhat undermined by that aforementioned Jones "style'') are "really talented.'' And he clearly believes McCarthy is the right man to harness that talent.

“I believe if he’s allowed to go and run this team the way that he has in Green Bay, they’ll have success,'' Aikman said, a confident McCarthy review with maybe a Jerry-related asterisk stuck in there, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'The Muppets': Why Colorful, Quotable Cowboys Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy'

'The Muppets': Why Colorful New Dallas Cowboys Assistant Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy' - And More Colorful and Juicy Quotes

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Getting Defensive Line Help for Tank Lawrence A Priority

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Getting Defensive Line Help for Tank Lawrence Should Be A Priority

Matthew Postins

Culture Shock: Cowboys' Rob Davis On His Job Description And 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

From Inside The Star, We Visit With Cowboys Top Aide Rob Davis On His Job Description And Prioritizing 'The Most Important Room in the Building'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

'A Blank Slate': Why New Cowboys Special-Teams Coach Fassel Won't Look Backward

'A Blank Slate': New Cowboys Special-Teams Coach John 'Bones' Fassel Won't Look Backward (And If You Watched the 2019 Club, You Know Why)

Mike Fisher

Nolan Notebook: Top 10 Takeaways From Our Conversation With New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

Nolan Notebook: Top 10 Takeaways From Our Conversation Inside The Star With the New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

Mike Fisher

Icons Kobe Bryant and Jason Witten, Watching Film Together: 'You Can't Cheat The Muse'

Icons Kobe Bryant of the Lakers and Jason Witten of the Cowboys, Watching Film Together: 'You Can't Cheat The Muse'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Will A New System Require Some New Linebackers?

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Will A New System Require Some New Linebackers?

Matthew Postins

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

New Cowboys D-Coordinator Nolan on Tank Lawrence: ‘He’s Bright-Eyed and Excited’

From Inside The Star, New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan on Tank Lawrence: ‘He’s Bright-Eyed and Excited’

Mike Fisher

'Cheesehead Flavor': Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Joins Cowboys Coaching Staff

'Cheesehead Flavor': Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Joins The Cowboys as Part of Mike McCarthy's New Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher