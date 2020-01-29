What Super Bowl Voice Troy Aikman Predicts For the Cowboys Under Coach McCarthy

Troy Aikman is a famously harsh in-public critic of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jerry Jones ... in part because in private, Aikman still harbors great affection for the franchise with which he won three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

So when he compliments a Cowboys move made by the Jones family, it is notable.

“I don’t think they could have hired a better coach,” Aikman said Tuesday from Miami, where he will broadcast Super Bowl LIV on Sunday on FOX Sports. “I loved him when he was in Green Bay. I loved the way he approached (meetings) with us; he was always honest.

"I liked his style, liked the way his teams were prepared and his resume speaks for itself.''

The McCarthy resume, of course, features 13 seasons in Green Bay, four NFC title games and a Super Bowl victory.

Aikman, as he has stated to me many times and now in public many times as well, does not especially admire Jerry's style, as Troy believes a football organization should have one voice, a "football voice'' - and he believes that should be the coach.

Interestingly, in Green Bay, McCarthy was that "one voice,'' with then-GM Ted Thompson preferring to stay out of the limelight. ... And McCarthy privately expressed dissatisfaction with that arrangement.

In Dallas, Jones and McCarthy have said, they will make "We decisions,'' and Jones has already backed off to a great degree in allowing McCarthy carte blanche to pick his own coaching staff.

Aikman thinks the Cowboys, who were 8-8 last year under his good friend Jason Garrett (who Troy thinks was somewhat undermined by that aforementioned Jones "style'') are "really talented.'' And he clearly believes McCarthy is the right man to harness that talent.

“I believe if he’s allowed to go and run this team the way that he has in Green Bay, they’ll have success,'' Aikman said, a confident McCarthy review with maybe a Jerry-related asterisk stuck in there, too.