Which Cowboys Made PFF Top 101 NFL Players List?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Grading every single one of the players in the NFL is an inexact science, to be sure. But Pro Football Focus takes on the task with a hearty commitment and now has come out with "The PFF Top 101,'' which as it phrases it "represents the top 101 individual performances this season regardless of position and credits the best players of the season that was.''

The 2019 Dallas Cowboys, taken as a whole, epitomized what around here we often call "A .500 League.'' The NFL is designed to draw teams, to suck teams, toward 8-8 ... and the Cowboys were drawn and the Cowboys ... well, you know.

But individually? Left guard Zack Martin, right tackle La'el Collins, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott all make PFF's top 101 players for 2019.

We can argue that notable snubs could include more Dallas players, like left tackle Tyron Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But ... it's an inexact science and at PFF, a heck of a science project. Read it for more.

