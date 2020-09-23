FRISCO - The numbers kept rolling in ... and now, the honors do as well.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the engineer of Sunday's 40-39 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Dallas needed all sorts of things to go right in that win to pull the Cowboys even at 1-1 on the season - including a zany onside kick play - "The Watermelon Kick.'' The Cowboys also needed a collapse on the part of the Falcons, as is always going to be the case when a team improbably rallies from being down 20-0 to begin a game and from being down by 15 with five minutes left.

But central to the effort was Prescott, who eventually found a way to prevent the Falcons from putting the game away by completing 34-of-47 passes for 450 yards and a touchdown and running for three scores.

“Those are just statistics,'' Prescott said after the improbable win. "Those TD runs were from less than three yards. Credit the offensive line. Let’s also credit these receivers ... I give credit to the whole offense.”

The touchdown pass and final rushing TD came after the Cowboys fell behind by 15 points in the fourth quarter and allowed for the execution of the incredible onside kick. ... and then more Dak football heroics, as he pushed the team to within field-goal range before kicker Greg Zuerlein hit the buzzer-beater for the win.

Dak,'' said teammate Ezekiel Elliott, "was just fearless. No matter what the score is, Dak always has the same mentality that we are going to be able to come back and win that game. For him to be as clutch as he was and make the plays he made, him and the receivers. ... Special.”

Prescott, who won this same honor twice in the 2019 NFL season, this week goes to Seattle to oppose the talented QB who is the likely so-far leader in the NFL MVP race, Russell Wilson of the 2-0 Seahawks.