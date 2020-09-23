SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

'Who Was That Masked Man?' Dak Wins NFC Player Of Week

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The numbers kept rolling in ... and now, the honors do as well.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the engineer of Sunday's 40-39 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Dallas needed all sorts of things to go right in that win to pull the Cowboys even at 1-1 on the season - including a zany onside kick play - "The Watermelon Kick.'' The Cowboys also needed a collapse on the part of the Falcons, as is always going to be the case when a team improbably rallies from being down 20-0 to begin a game and from being down by 15 with five minutes left.

But central to the effort was Prescott, who eventually found a way to prevent the Falcons from putting the game away by completing 34-of-47 passes for 450 yards and a touchdown and running for three scores. 

“Those are just statistics,'' Prescott said after the improbable win. "Those TD runs were from less than three yards. Credit the offensive line. Let’s also credit these receivers ... I give credit to the whole offense.”

The touchdown pass and final rushing TD came after the Cowboys fell behind by 15 points in the fourth quarter and allowed for the execution of the incredible onside kick. ... and then more Dak football heroics, as he pushed the team to within field-goal range before kicker Greg Zuerlein hit the buzzer-beater for the win.

READ MORE: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: Most Remarkable Comeback Win Ever?

READ MORE: Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: McCarthy's Magicians

Dak,'' said teammate Ezekiel Elliott, "was just fearless. No matter what the score is, Dak always has the same mentality that we are going to be able to come back and win that game. For him to be as clutch as he was and make the plays he made, him and the receivers. ... Special.”

Prescott, who won this same honor twice in the 2019 NFL season, this week goes to Seattle to oppose the talented QB who is the likely so-far leader in the NFL MVP race, Russell Wilson of the 2-0 Seahawks.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys At Seahawks: Jamal Adams & The 'Big-Plays Both Ways' Key

Dallas Cowboys At Seahawks In NFL Week 3: Jamal Adams & The 'Big-Plays Both Ways' Key

Mike Fisher

Tyron Neck Update: It's About His Cowboys 'Future'

Tyron Smith Neck Update: It's About His Dallas Cowboys 'Future,' Says Optimistic Owner Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 40, Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: 10 'Whitty' Observations' On Franchise's Most Remarkable Comeback Win

Richie Whitt

by

dirtyangus

Inside The Dallas Cowboys 'Watermelon' Kick

Inside The Dallas Cowboys 'Watermelon' Kick: How Bones' Bunch And McCarthy's Magicians Creatively Booted The Falcons

Mike Fisher

Ron Leary On A Cowboys Signing? 'It's Not Happening'

Ron Leary To The Dallas Cowboys? 'It's Not Happening,' The Veteran Offensive Lineman Tells CowboysSI.com

Mike Fisher

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

'We Weren’t Supposed To Win' - Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys 10 All-Time Craziest Victories

Richie Whitt

by

longhaul

Dallas Cowboys News: How Serious Is Tank Lawrence Knee Injury?

Dallas Cowboys News: How Serious Is Tank Lawrence Knee Injury?

Mike Fisher

by

Brandon467

Dallas Cowboys Injury ‘Good & Bad News’ On Tyron Smith Neck

Dallas Cowboys Injury ‘Good & Bad News’ On Tyron Smith Neck

Mike Fisher

by

Rickey Keys

Barkley: 'No Cowboys Credit, Biggest Choke Job Ever' By Falcons

"I’m not giving the Dallas Cowboys no credit,'' says the always-animated Charles Barkley. "That was an Atlanta Falcons choke job''

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys React to Improbable Comeback Last-Minute Victory

WATCH: Running back Ezekiel Elliott says the Dallas Cowboys we weren't supposed to win that game - but he and a host of his teammates talk about the excitement of it all here

BriAmaranthus