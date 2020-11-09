Why Cowboys Should Claim DE Takk McKinley

FRISCO - The Atlanta Falcons are waiving former first-round pick Takk McKinley on Monday, and the Dallas Cowboys - long-interested in the talented pass-rusher - have every reason to be interested again.

McKinley was chosen by the Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in 2016 - and Atlanta made that selection by trading up ahead of the Cowboys, who also coveted him.

McKinley has recorded 17.5 sacks in his three and a half years. This season, he’s been slowed by a groin problem - and an organizational problem, as he has twice in recent days issued social-media posts ripping Atlanta for turning down trade offers.

The Cowboys have the No. 3 slot in the waiver selection order (behind only the Jets and Jags), a history of interest, a never-ending need for a productive pass-rusher ... and a 2-7 record, allowing freedom to experiment.

McKinley is just 25 and is still on his rookie contract. And for anybody who is concerned that his talent might ruin any plans for “organic tanking”? Again, he’s missed four games due to a groin injury ... so he can miss some more, if a team pleases.