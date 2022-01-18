Will McClay 1st Comments on Signing with Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

“We’re going to give everything we got to hoist up that trophy for Jerry (Jones), for the Cowboys fans,”- McClay.

FRISCO - Just because it was predictable doesn’t mean it’s not a big deal.

“We’re going to give everything we got to hoist up that trophy for Jerry (Jones), for the Cowboys fans,” McClay told DallasCowboys.com in the team vice president’s first comments since his recent agreement to sign an extension with Dallas. “Whatever my part is in that, I’m going to try to be great at that. That’s the No. 1 goal, keeping my son here, the important things in life.”

Speculation, and maybe offers, are going to keep coming up, every offseason.

And someday, the fear of McClay leaving in search of an official “GM” title might even come true.

But as we expressed again late last week as errant rumors were flying: Will McClay's commitment to the Jones family is a rock-solid one, based on loyalty, but also on authority (without the title of "GM,'' as Will is a "vice president'') and, as I understand it, going into this offseason without quite the salary of a GM, too - though that changes almost every offseason when another team even flirts with trying to lure McClay from Dallas.

And it'll all likely change again, in a good way. In fact ... it just did. McClay has a new deal to stay at The Star.

He has security. He has family (and the Joneses treat Will and teenage son Gabriel exactly like that). He has money. He doesn't have to take the PR bullet for mistakes, as Jerry Jones takes those (along, of course, with the credit). He is more than just a former player and a former coach and a former scout and now an exec: McClay is "The Unifier,'' a unique conduit who deals seamlessly with the Jones, with the scouting department, with the coaching staff, and even with the locker room.

What he says to me on an almost annual basis, essentially in this exact words:

"'I'm very happy with my role with the Cowboys. It is a family and I want to be a part of building a string of successful championship teams. One of my goals is to be a part of something that helps Mr. Jones win a Super Bowl here really soon. I love it here. I love the organization and the things that we are working to accomplish.”

And now he’s made almost the same exact statement … motivated by the same exact goals.

