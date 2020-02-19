CowboyMaven
Witten: 'I'm Adamant I Can Still Play' (With the Cowboys or Elsewhere)

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys icon Jason Witten met the DFW media here at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday and reiterated his desire to re-up with the only team he's ever known.

“I hope that (my future) is here just because there’s nothing I want more than to bring a championship here,'' Witten said before the "Witten Collegiate Man of the Year'' ceremony. "I think this team is close. I think it really has the makeup to do some special things.”

But at the same time, Witten repeated multiple times that he "understands this is a business'' and that he will continue to explore on-field options.

"I'm adamant that I can still play,'' said Witten, who turns 38 on May 6.

Cowboys officials continue to say nothing, seemingly in polite deference to the iconic greatness of Witten. Witten himself noted that he's had multiple meetings with the Jones family, including during Super Bowl Week, to discuss possibilities.

At the end of the 2017 season, Witten opted to retire after 15 seasons with the Cowboys to work a high-profile ESPN gig on Monday Night Football. Witten decided he had more football in him - and decided maybe TV isn't for him - and returned to Dallas in 2019, started at tight end, and totaled 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Is there an NFL team that could use that sort of production from a 38-year-old tight end? Witten said moving to another franchise would not be "ideal.''

"I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy,'' he said. (But) I want to play. I think I have something to give.''

