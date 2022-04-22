‘Wow!’ Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith Celebrate Special Cowboys Date

Smith was a centerpiece of a three-time Super Bowl champion and a key member of a roster many historians think is the best ever assembled.

FRISCO - Friday mark a special anniversary in the illustrious history of the Dallas Cowboys - it’s Emmitt Smith Day.

And yes, Jimmy Johnson remembers.

It was 32 years ago today when the Cowboys selected University of Florida running back Smith in the first round of 1990 NFL Draft.

Coach Johnson’s reaction on Twitter?

“[32] years ago WOW!” Johnson wrote.

Smith’s dominance was the result of talent, work and luck. Cowboys fans know he was not Johnson’s initial target with that first-rounder; Baylor linebacker James Francis was.

But shortly after Jimmy handed Emmitt that No. 22 Jersey?

History was made.

Smith generally avoided injury and played hurt on the way to 18,355 rushing yards during his brilliant career … making his the NFL’s best ever in that department.

More importantly, of course, Smith was a centerpiece of a three-time Super Bowl champion and a key member of a roster many historians think is the best ever assembled.

The Cowboys were mired in a Super Bowl drought before Johnson and Smith and owner Jerry Jones came to town; those early 1090’s Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995 ended a 21-year run absent of any Super Bowls.

And since Emmitt’s heyday? Yes, the Cowboys are enduring another drought. But if history is a foundation and an inspiration to a new generation of Cowboys? Emmitt Smith and company still offer that, 32 years to the day later.