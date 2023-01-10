Is Xavier Rhodes in the mix to jump from “street free agent” to candidate to start a playoff game for the Cowboys at Bucs?

FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys have another cornerback “surprise” in store for their NFL playoff debut … in the form of veteran newcomer Xavier Rhodes’ Dallas debut?

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan of Rhodes, who was signed just days ago to the practice squad,” if he were in our active group.”

“Our active group” opposite Trevon Diggs has struggled since the season-ending injury to Anthony Brown, with Dallas grab-bagging for answers. Guys who’ve been tossed into games by coordinator Dan Quinn include Kelvin Joseph, Mackensie Alexander, Nahshon Wright and Trayvon Mullen.

Next up … an “X-factor”?

Said Quinn of Rhodes, 33, and his scheme-learning: “Man, could he pick it up fast. I was blown away by his football instincts right away. ... He's been in a lot of close games. He's a good competitor. An excellent addition to our team at this point.''

Rookie DaRon Bland, who exited last week’s loss at Washington, should return this week for a prominent role in the Wild Card opener on Monday Night at Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Bucs.

Rhodes was once a first-round pick in Minnesota and also had stellar moments with the Colts. He was with the Bills last week and now it appears he’s in the mix to jump from “street free agent” to candidate to start a playoff game.

"I'll have a better sense for him as we get towards the end of the week if there could be a role that that goes on for the game,'' Quinn said. "My first impressions have been strong.''

