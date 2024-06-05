Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys' 9x All-Pro, could be making farewell tour in 2024
In a recent interview, Zack Martin, the nine-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro guard for the Dallas Cowboys, hinted at the possibility of retiring after the 2024 NFL season.
Martin, who has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line, acknowledged that while he isn’t committing to retirement just yet, it’s something he’s seriously considering.
The 33-year-old veteran has had an illustrious career, earning 9 Pro Bowls and recognition as one of the best offensive linemen in the league. His consistency and leadership have made him one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Cowboys.
However, as the years go by, Martin recognizes the toll professional football takes on the body and mind.
“I’m not saying 100%,” Martin stated, “but I think it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities.” His measured response suggests that retirement is on his radar, even if he hasn’t decided.
Martin’s focus remains on the present, but the specter of hanging up his cleats looms large.
The 2024 season could mark the end of an era for Martin, who has played his entire career in Dallas. Cowboys fans will undoubtedly watch closely, hoping he’ll continue anchoring the offensive line for years.
But if Martin decides to retire, he will be one of the best guards ever.