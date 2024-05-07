Stephen Jones : "Dak Can Lead Us to a Championship"
The Dallas Cowboys have long been in pursuit of another Super Bowl title, and according to executive vice president Stephen Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott is the key to achieving that goal. In a recent interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Jones expressed his confidence in Prescott’s leadership and ability to lead the team to championship glory.
Jones didn’t mince words when discussing Prescott’s role within the franchise. “I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” he said. “He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team.”
Prescott, who will turn 31 in July, has been at the helm of the Cowboys’ offense since 2016. During his tenure, the team has won four NFC East titles and made the playoffs in five of eight seasons. However, they’ve yet to advance to the NFC title game and hold a 2-5 postseason record. Despite regular-season success, the elusive playoff victories have remained just out of reach.
Adding to the stakes is Prescott’s contract situation. His current four-year, $160 million deal is set to expire after the 2024 season. The Cowboys face a critical decision: extend Prescott’s contract or risk losing their franchise quarterback. Balancing the salary cap with other key players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons further complicates matters.
Prescott’s performance in the 2023-2024 season only intensified the debate. He threw for over 4,500 yards, notching an NFL-best 36 touchdowns with a career-high 69.5% completion rate. However, the team’s 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers still has some doubting whether he has what it takes to lead Dallas deep into the playoffs. Nevertheless, this could be a make-or-break season for Prescott's future in Dallas.