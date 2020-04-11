Best Coast Podcast: How Will Cowboys Use Aldon Smith & Randy Gregory?

FRISCO - In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning welcome Locked On’s Marcus Mosher to dive into the all of the offseason news and notes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and NFL as a whole. ... and Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory specifically.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys begin their discussion with the Aldon Smith signing. The guys detail their expectations for the talented D-lineman.

Landon wonders whether Smith will play at the 287 pounds he reportedly weighs while John and Marcus detail why he could be exactly what the DAL defense needs if he returns to his Bay Area form.

After that, the guys move on to Randy Gregory applying for retirement by discussing the wide range of outcomes that could happen when Gregory returns - from him not making the team to being a bonafide impactful pass rusher.

Next, the trio moves on the interior offensive line, which was thrown a curveball when Travis Frederick retired. The guys detail why it’s important to not panic, as the Cowboys have potential replacements on the roster. The trio predicts who will win the center and left guard positions while also reminding fans of a potential dark horse who could win the center job.

The guys finish the show by diving into the NFL Draft. First, they give their thoughts on some of the infringing cornerbacks in this class, including Florida’s CJ Henderson, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs, Utah’s Jaylon Johnson plus more. The guys then give their best- and worst-case scenarios for the Cowboys in the first and second rounds.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys offseason. But right now, join us!