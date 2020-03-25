CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Blitzcast: It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - How are the Dallas Cowboys conducting NFL business in what is now a “stay at home” environment? And what do we make of Travis Frederick’s motivation for his own “stay at home” decision?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

On today’s show Mike Fisher from CowboysSI.com and 105.3 The Fan (yours truly) joins the show right out of the gate as we discuss the NFL shut down of team HQs (mostly) and retirement of Cowboys center Travis Frederick and what that means for him as well as the team. 

We also pick the Fish brain on the signings of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Gerald McCoy, as well as the Cowboys’ interest in ‘Snacks’ Harrison vs. Dontari Poe. Will Randy Gregory or David Irving ever be Cowboys again? Or should David Irving try his hand at Hollywood?

We then discuss the Tom Brady factor in Tampa Bay, and are the Bucs better than the Cowboys right now? Richie Whitt gives us content as we share his list of Worst DFW “Brady to the Bucs” moments and what XFL players have found spots on NFL rosters already?

We close the show with some NFL Draft as we discuss what QBs in the draft might end up where, now that the flurry of free agent QBs have now largely found homes.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube channel as well very soon so look out for that.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! .Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for success in 2020? A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

BriAmaranthus

With Frederick Retiring, Who's Cowboys 'Next Man Up' at Center?

With Travis Frederick Retiring, Who is The Dallas Cowboys' 'Next Man Up' at Center? We Name Names - In Order

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Up-to-Moment Gains, Losses & Contracts

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Close In On Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Close In On Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About Retiring Travis Frederick

An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About The Retiring Pro Bowler Travis Frederick

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Hot Boyz' Best Branding? Helping In Coronavirus Fight

The Dallas Cowboys 'Hot Boyz' Best-Ever Branding Effort? Helping In Coronavirus Fight

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Have The Pieces To Win,' Says New DT Gerald McCoy

His 'America's Team'Dallas Cowboys 'Have The Pieces To Win,' Says New DT Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

Optimism on a Cowboys Comeback for Reinstatement-Minded and 'Happy' Randy Gregory

There Is New Optimism on a Dallas Cowboys Comeback for Suspended Defensive End Randy Gregory

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys 'Open' to NFL Free Agency Pursuit of DT 'Snacks' Harrison

Source: Cowboys 'Open' to NFL Free Agency Pursuit of DT 'Snacks' Harrison - Marking A Change In Philosophy

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55