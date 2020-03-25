Cowboys Blitzcast: It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

FRISCO - How are the Dallas Cowboys conducting NFL business in what is now a “stay at home” environment? And what do we make of Travis Frederick’s motivation for his own “stay at home” decision?

On today's show Mike Fisher from CowboysSI.com and 105.3 The Fan (yours truly) joins the show right out of the gate as we discuss the NFL shut down of team HQs (mostly) and retirement of Cowboys center Travis Frederick and what that means for him as well as the team.

On today’s show Mike Fisher from CowboysSI.com and 105.3 The Fan (yours truly) joins the show right out of the gate as we discuss the NFL shut down of team HQs (mostly) and retirement of Cowboys center Travis Frederick and what that means for him as well as the team.

We also pick the Fish brain on the signings of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Gerald McCoy, as well as the Cowboys’ interest in ‘Snacks’ Harrison vs. Dontari Poe. Will Randy Gregory or David Irving ever be Cowboys again? Or should David Irving try his hand at Hollywood?

We then discuss the Tom Brady factor in Tampa Bay, and are the Bucs better than the Cowboys right now? Richie Whitt gives us content as we share his list of Worst DFW “Brady to the Bucs” moments and what XFL players have found spots on NFL rosters already?

We close the show with some NFL Draft as we discuss what QBs in the draft might end up where, now that the flurry of free agent QBs have now largely found homes.

