Cowboys Blitzcast: 'On The Move' With Dak, Witten and Quinn

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jason Witten on the move? The Jones family on the hook? Dak Prescott on the tag?

Welcome to the premier installment of ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL on our weekly show.

On today’s episode, the boys discuss the difference between the “non-exclusive” and “exclusive” tags, the price point for each one, and which way the Cowboys might be leaning with regards to Dak Prescott until a long-term deal can be reached.

We follow along as new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy weighs in on the philosophy of the team’s decision to draft Taco Charlton over T.J. Watt back in 2016. His thoughts might surprise you.

The conversation then switches to Jason Witten and Robert Quinn (the latter one-on-one with CowboysSI.com) to discuss their wishes for their future in football.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas’ made the comment that “No way the announcer should be making more than 90 percent of the players” and we discuss if that’s even an accurate assessment with regards to Tony Romo and his new deal with CBS Sports.

We break down possibilities for the Cowboys, post combine, through all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Which players might fit best and why.

We then finish things off with news from around the NFL, much of it involving free agency, as you would expect this time of the year.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that.

blitzcast

Feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

