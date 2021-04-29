Cowboys About To Earn An 'A' In NFL Draft?

FRISCO - Here's hoping the Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of an "A'' grade ...

Welcome to the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com ... with IndyCarTim.

It’s FINALLY upon us. After months of guesswork, mock drafts, trade speculation, and, well, maybe just some overall wobbly reporting, the 2021 NFL Draft is FINALLY here.

The Cowboys have that No. 10 overall pick and we’ve reported every single possibility for that pick - now narrowing the focus down to a "lean'' toward Jaycee Horn but a satisfaction if it ends up being Patrick Surtain ... every possibility, except for one:

What if that pick is a complete bust?

Before tonight the Cowboys have had nine top-10 picks since 1977. Who were they and how would we grade those picks today? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the “Daily Blitz” or each Thursday night starting at 7pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show.

Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

CONTINUE READING: Sources: Dallas Cowboys 'Leaning' Toward Jaycee Horn, Would Be 'Ecstatic' With Patrick Surtain