Cowboys Blitzcast: Casillas & Teague & Super Bowl Talk

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Super Bowl rings sit at our broadcast table as we discuss the 2020 Dallas Cowboys' chances of adding another ...

One ex-Cowboy, Tony Casillas, addresses the Cowboys current D-line and Terrell Owens while another ex-Cowboy, Lincoln Coleman, shares how Michael Irvin pranked him into thinking he was cut.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL! 

On today's show we eavesdrop on the latest episode of Teague's Take with George Teague. Timm quarterbacks this episode LIVE from The Maverick Bar in Carrollton as he corrals the likes of George Teague (1992 Alabama National Champion, Cowboys legend), Tony Casillas (1985 Oklahoma National Champion, 1986 NFL Draft second overall pick, 1992 and 1993 Cowboys Super Bowl champion, and Lincoln Coleman (Baylor University and 1993 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion). 

Oh, by the way: Yes, George Teague and 'Indy Car Timm' will be back this Thursday at The Maverick Bar with former Cowboys assistant Clancy Pendergast as the guest ... and Stars playoff hockey and the NFL opener Texans at Chiefs on the 200-inch TV screen!

First, Casillas discusses the current Cowboys D-line and what we can expect from it. Then he offers his honest opinion of T.O. and the incident at Texas Stadium with George Teague in Sept 2000. Tony also reflects on playing for both Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson, and which is better? Winning a National Title in college or winning the Super Bowl?

https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_190108143432-27-super-bowl-rings
Courtesy CNN

After the break Lincoln Coleman joins the discussion to clear up the argument about who played better in the Arena Bowl: Him or Kurt Warner? He also offers a great impersonation of Michael Irvin as he tells the story about how Irvin pranked him into thinking he was cut by Jimmy, and maybe the greatest Jimmy story ever!

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that. 

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

