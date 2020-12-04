Cowboys Injury Update (And Holiday Miracle?)

FRISCO - OK, it didn't happen on Thanksgiving. But there are more holidays to come. So ... can there be a Dallas Cowboys holiday miracle?

Thanksgiving came and went for the Cowboys, who could not sustain the momentum and better-than-average play from the previous two games against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. A flat offense, an abysmal defense, and special teams lacking "specialness'' made easy work for the Washington Football Team.

But now comes another try, with Dallas trying to get healthy for the Tuesday visit to Baltimore. ... and questions about Lamar Jackson's availability.

How long will O-linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving be out? From inside The Star we can tell you that they didn't practice on Friday ... and while it was fun that QB Dak Prescott showed up (on a crutch), it's not so cool that defensive end Aldon Smith continues to miss due to an illness.

Additionally, Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson didn't practice Friday due to a groin injury and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) seems to be working his way back and was limited participant.

