Cowboys Injury Update (And Holiday Miracle?)

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - OK, it didn't happen on Thanksgiving. But there are more holidays to come. So ... can there be a Dallas Cowboys holiday miracle?

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts LIVE from Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

Thanksgiving came and went for the Cowboys, who could not sustain the momentum and better-than-average play from the previous two games against Pittsburgh and Minnesota. A flat offense, an abysmal defense, and special teams lacking "specialness'' made easy work for the Washington Football Team.

READ MORE: Will QB Lamar Play? Cowboys Have 'Info'

But now comes another try, with Dallas trying to get healthy for the Tuesday visit to Baltimore. ... and questions about Lamar Jackson's availability.

How long will O-linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving be out? From inside The Star we can tell you that they didn't practice on Friday ... and while it was fun that QB Dak Prescott showed up (on a crutch), it's not so cool that defensive end Aldon Smith continues to miss due to an illness.

READ MORE: Dak Attends Cowboys Practice: 'I Know My Team Needs Me'

Additionally, Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson didn't practice Friday due to a groin injury and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) seems to be working his way back and was limited participant.

We'll also talk Jets woes, this week's NFL Power Rankings, consider Luka Doncic as the NBA heir-apparent to LeBron James and wonder if movie theaters dead forever?

Please join us LIVE each Thursday night starting at 7pm for sports talk and all the Stonebriar Cocktails from our private Blitzcast Bar. Join the show LIVE, on Facebook, YouTube, or Periscope, or listen at CowboysSI.com or TheBlitzcast.com!

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @ColbySapp, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL. Special thanks to CowboysSI.com as well as Stonebriar Country Club for making this episode possible.

