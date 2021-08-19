LISTEN: Dak Prescott Out For All Of Preseason; Does It Matter?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Play In Preseason - And So What?

Without the NFL preseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn't be where he is today.

Prescott entered a perfect situation five years ago after he was drafted and found an opportunity in the preseason to play his way into the starting lineup. Tony Romo suffered an injury early in the team's preseason opener and now, five years later, Prescott has become the protected player that the team does not want to see end up like his predecessor.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced in a press conference Thursday that the starting quarterback with the new $160 million contract would not suit up for the preseason's final two games.

The announcement comes after a shoulder injury has prevented Prescott from throwing in practice. He hasn't faced a live defense since fracturing his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season last October.

With Prescott sidelined for the preseason, expect Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci to get the lion's share of reps as the two battle for the backup role.

