August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

LISTEN: Dak Out For All NFL Preseason; Does It Matter?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Play In Preseason - And So What?
Author:

Without the NFL preseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn't be where he is today.

Prescott entered a perfect situation five years ago after he was drafted and found an opportunity in the preseason to play his way into the starting lineup. Tony Romo suffered an injury early in the team's preseason opener and now, five years later, Prescott has become the protected player that the team does not want to see end up like his predecessor.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced in a press conference Thursday that the starting quarterback with the new $160 million contract would not suit up for the preseason's final two games.

The announcement comes after a shoulder injury has prevented Prescott from throwing in practice. He hasn't faced a live defense since fracturing his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season last October.

With Prescott sidelined for the preseason, expect Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci to get the lion's share of reps as the two battle for the backup role.

No image description

connor dak
Play

LISTEN: Dak Prescott Out For All Of Preseason; Does It Matter?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Play In Preseason - And So What?

cowboys texans logos
Play

How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans

Here is how to watch and listen to the Cowboys second preseason game vs the Houston Texans

6848A1CB-ACBA-4858-8FD6-48694573A60E
Play

Dak Prescott's 'Promise': On SI's Brilliant Dallas Cowboys Cover Story

The quarterback allows SI's Greg Bishop deep into his psyche, and covers the childhood dreams, the broken ankle, the contract negotiations and the Prescott family tragedies that a year ago drove Dak toward anxiety and depression.

READ MORE: Dak Prescott's 'Promise': On SI's Brilliant Dallas Cowboys Cover Story

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Prescott not playing in the preseason and how concerned they are about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback entering Week 1.

The guys also talk about defensive back Reggie Robinson being placed on the injured reserve list and if the Cowboys are making a mistake by playing wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Malik Hooker in the preseason

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans

connor dak
Podcasts

LISTEN: Dak Prescott Out For All Of Preseason; Does It Matter?

cowboys texans logos
News

How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans

6848A1CB-ACBA-4858-8FD6-48694573A60E
News

Dak Prescott's 'Promise': On SI's Brilliant Dallas Cowboys Cover Story

USATSI_15366114_168388359_lowres
News

Cowboys Fan Base: The NFL’s MOST Loyal?

lirim-hajrullahu
News

Cowboys Roster Move: Punter Cut, European CFL Star Signed

rosen mcc
News

QB Rosen Should Be Signed By Cowboys - Because of McCarthy

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.10.11 PM
News

Former Pro Bowl WR: Cowboys 'Shifting' to Super Bowl

Kellen_Moore dak
News

Kellen Whispers Cowboys' Goal: No. 1 Offense in NFL