Cowboys vs. Steelers: Position Battles To Watch

Locked On Cowboys: Previewing the Hall of Fame Game for the Cowboys

It's been 214 days since the Dallas Cowboys played in its last football game and that streak ends tonight when the Cowboys take the field for its first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both the Steelers and Cowboys are tying a league-record seventh appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, with both teams coming into tonight with identical 3-3 records.

The last time the Cowboys played in Canton, the team won 20-18 against the Arizona Cardinals back in 2017, the same year Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This time around, former head coach and current FOX broadcaster Jimmy Johnson is being given the ticket to Canton as part of the Class of 2020's Centennial Class.

READ MORE: What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Hall of Fame Game and discuss the players you need to watch on Thursday night.

The guys touch on who is playing, who is not and who needs to have a big game under the lights to kick off the preseason.

Tonight is an opportunity for fringe guys to make an impression as they fight for the final roster spots.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Enough Balls? Amari Cooper Reveals 1-Word Key To Cowboys Offense