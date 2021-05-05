Cowboys 'Stud' Or 'Dud'? Grading The NFL Draft

Cowboys Blitzcast: We're Grading The Picks, Wondering About The NFL Draft ‘Bust Or Stud’ And Predicting Dan’s Defense

FRISCO - Grading the picks.

"Stud'' or "dud.''

How much of it was powered by "Dan's Defense''?

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

With the 2021 NFL Draft now complete and in the books, we grade each Dallas pick based on a handful of thoughts: player character, position need, and position drafted.

We then predict which Cowboys picks, starting with top selections Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, will be a "stud'' and which will be a "dud.''

READ MORE: Micah, Jaylon & Vander Esch: 'Attacking' A Super Cowboys Season

And finally, we then look at the linebacker situation - a crowded one with owner Jerry Jones' new crew on the "attack'' - to determine who might be on this roster beyond 2021, and predict what new coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense will look like down the road.

Join us!

Please join us daily for the ‘Daily Blitz’ as we discuss one Cowboys related topic day, or each Thursday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

READ MORE: Cowboys Cut Starting DT Antwaun Woods