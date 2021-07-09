Cowboys Camp Preview: Surplus At Tight End?

What we thought might be a position of weakness after the retirement of Jason Witten has turned into one of the strengths of the offense. – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' roster recently lost a legend in Jason Witten. Twice. As such a large part of the offense during his time in Dallas, it was thought upon his final retirement that the team might have a hole at the tight end position.

So now what?

Fast-forward to 2020. The Cowboys’ perceived starting tight end, Blake Jarwin goes down in the first quarter of the first game of the season. Another hole at tight end?

Insert Dalton Schultz. Not a step was lost. Schultz performed admirably while filling in for Jarwin, to the tune of 63 catches, 615 yards, and four touchdowns during the season.

That doesn’t sound like a hole. Now, in 2021, a healthy Jarwin returns fresh juicy contract extension back in 2019, and he’s ready to resume his role as the starting tight end.

Can the Cowboys manage to play both Jarwin and Schultz? Who would have to come off the field to accommodate two tight end offensive sets? Is it possible the Cowboys have a surplus at tight end? Let’s discuss!

