Getting To Know The Cowboys' Week 1 Enemy

The Bucs return in 2021, maybe stronger than the championship team of 2020 – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

The preseason is done. It’s time to see what your 2021 Dallas Cowboys have in store for the rest of the NFL, and in particular, for the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys start the regular season with a test unlike any other they’ll get all season. The defending champs return all 22 starters, including a certain quarterback named Tom Brady.

There are so many questions we’ve discussed at length about Dallas and the upcoming regular NFL season, but what about the Bucs? How is this team better or different than last season?

We all remember the last game of the 2020 season in the NFL, with Brady walking off a football field, his home field for that season, with another Super Bowl trophy under his belt. But their journey was not an easy one.

The Bucs were only 7-5 entering December, in danger of missing out on an expanded postseason field. Brady and company then rattled off eight straight wins to finish the season, including four in the postseason as a Wild Card.

