LISTEN: What Role Will 'Hard Knocks' Star Azur Kamara Play For Cowboys?

"Yeah, I made the team."

When Dallas Cowboys EDGE rusher Azur Kamara told his mother he made the team's 53-man roster, she broke out into song and dance.

It was one of the more heartwarming moments from HBO's "Hard Knocks" series.

Throughout the docuseries, viewers learned more about Kamara, a former Kansas Jayhawks linebacker by way of the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

While Kamara is not the first Ivorian-born NFL player (Amos Zereoué is the first), he is in a position that very few like Kamara have ever been in before.

Kamara was not a guarantee to make the roster, but strong play in the preseason, primarily on special teams, earned him a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster.

The next step for Kamara is to make the gameday roster, which will be another test for the undrafted free agent, but if he were to play on gamedays, he's going to be a key member of the special teams unit.

