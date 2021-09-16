LISTEN: Can Cowboys Stop Justin Herbert?

When the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, they'll oppose quarterback Justin Herbert for the first time.

Herbert, who was last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, became just the fourth first-year player in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards last season.

This year, he spent his first full offseason as the starter and has Chargers fans dreaming of playoffs.

He kicked off his second season with an impressive win over the Washington Football Team, where he threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to Mike Williams.

Herbert will have the chance to put up similar numbers Sunday against a Cowboys defense that allowed over 400 yards of offense to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys found success forcing turnovers and going for big plays, and that could be the key to success against Herbert's Chargers this weekend.

If the Cowboys can show the young quarterback some looks that he hasn't seen before, then the team could take away the football and give it back to the hands of Dak Prescott and the offense.

