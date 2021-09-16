September 16, 2021
LISTEN: How Can Cowboys Stop Chargers QB Justin Herbert?

Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Chargers
When the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, they'll oppose quarterback Justin Herbert for the first time.

Herbert, who was last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, became just the fourth first-year player in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards last season.

This year, he spent his first full offseason as the starter and has Chargers fans dreaming of playoffs.

He kicked off his second season with an impressive win over the Washington Football Team, where he threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to Mike Williams.

Herbert will have the chance to put up similar numbers Sunday against a Cowboys defense that allowed over 400 yards of offense to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys found success forcing turnovers and going for big plays, and that could be the key to success against Herbert's Chargers this weekend.

LISTEN: Can Cowboys Stop Justin Herbert?

Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Chargers

Time to ‘Feed Zeke,’ Cowboys?

"If you know football, you can tell someone had a solid game without having the best statistics," Zeke says.

Tank Has Broken Foot; What’s Next for Cowboys?

The Cowboys were dealt another blow on Wednesday as DeMarcus Lawrence left practice with a foot injury

If the Cowboys can show the young quarterback some looks that he hasn't seen before, then the team could take away the football and give it back to the hands of Dak Prescott and the offense.

READ MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence Has Broken Foot; How Do Cowboys Replace Him?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher invites David Droegemeier of Locked On Chargers to preview the Week 2 battle between the Cowboys and Chargers.

They discuss just how good Herbert is and how much the DeMarcus Lawrence injury hurts the Cowboys.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: ‘Feed Zeke’? ‘I Do My Job,’ Says Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

