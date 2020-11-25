FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys conducted one final practice here in Frisco in preparation for the 3:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Thursday meeting at AT & T Stadium vs. the Washington Football Team, each club hoping to be healthy - emotionally and otherwise.

In this Thanksgiving Eve episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the team's important Week 12 matchup vs. Washington - and they do it with the help of SI's man in Washington, Chris Russell.

It can be argued that the Cowboys are a "different'' team than they were then - even as both Dallas and WFT are coming into the showdown with 3-7 records ... good for a piece of the NFC East logjam action, even if three wins isn't exactly "good.''

The play of Dallas QB Andy Dalton is part of the Cowboys' optimism here. Should the play of WFT QB Alex Smith do the same for the visitors?

Meanwhile, the a Practice Pool Report is out for Dallas, and it reads like this, courtesy of the team site:

*The open portion of today’s practice included team stretch and “pat & go”/offensive line and defensive line individual drills:

*The team is practicing in helmets and shells Wednesday inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

*Every player on the active roster was dressed for practice during the open portion, including the six players on Tuesday’s practice report: TE Blake Bell (back), CB Anthony Brown (ribs), RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), T Brandon Knight (knee), LB Joe Thomas (wrist) and K Greg Zuerlein (back).

*Elliott and LB Sean Lee were working on the resistance cords with the athletic training staff during the open portion.

*Zuerlein did some individual stretching exercises on the sideline during the open portion.

*Assistant strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash Jr. and Kendall Smith led the team stretching before practice. (Strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, not present at practice, usually leads the pre-practice stretching.)

*The music volume for pre-practice seemed louder than usual and the energy/communication level with the players and staff seemed good.

*Linebacker Luke Gifford was placed on Reserve/Suspended on Tuesday and was not present.

Obviously, the Cowboys have another health-related concern with strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, his serious illness the reason that Dallas provided no media access today here at The Star.

CowboysSI.com will keep you posted on that story and more as we report from Frisco on Wednesday and then hope you join us on Thursday as we report from Arlington and AT & T Stadium.