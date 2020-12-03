SI.com
Zeke’s Cowboys Vs. Ravens: Who Bounces Back?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the Dallas Cowboys nominee for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to an NFL player for his on-field sportsmanship, fair play and integrity. This frankly represents a notable turnaround from a time early in Elliott's career when, due to the league's investigation of his behavior, he did not seem like commissioner Roger Goodell's model of "integrity.''

In any event, Elliott, the two-time rushing champ, is now an undeniable leader of a 3-8 Cowboys team that is proud to make him its honoree ... and would be at least as proud to tack on a much-needed victory on Tuesday at Baltimore.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys vs. Ravens with Kevin Oestreicher of Locked On Ravens. ... speaking of a team in need of a win.

READ MORE: Markus Paul Funeral Plans: Cowboys Attend Virtually

Can Baltimore bounce back after a three-game losing streak? Can Dallas find success on offense by leaning on Zeke but being unable to lean on without Zack Martin?

Elliott, by the way, has been dealing with a hamstring issue but is not on the Thursday injury list. (Dallas didn't practice here at The Star so the list is the team’s estimate of who would not have participated, and it includes Martin (calf), defensive end Aldon Smith (illness), cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), left tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and safety Steven Parker (ankle).

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update: How Are Zeke, Tank & Aldon?

Thanks for reading CowboysSI.com and thanks for listening to our "Locked on Cowboys'' work ... we hope you enjoy all of the above and much more in this episode!

