Locked on Cowboys: All-22 Look at LBs & O-Line

FRISCO - There is always something to learn from the film.

It is the view of the people who run the Dallas Cowboys that Sunday's loss at Philadelphia was an improvement in many ways, certainly especially in terms of the way the defense played.

What about our view? What about the specific play of a linebackers crew that has been the source of much derision in Cowboys Nation? What about the offensive line, especially with the return of All-Pro guard Zack Martin?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the film from the team's loss versus the Eagles. 

How did the battered interior offensive line hold up in trying to get Ezekiel Elliott untracked? Based on what we saw here from Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch and company, what should we expect from the linebackers going forward .... that and so much more inside!

Dig in here ...

And that's for listening to this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast!

