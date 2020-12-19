HomeNewsPodcasts
Locked On: 'Five to Watch' In Cowboys Vs. Niners

Our Locked on Cowboys' podcast pinpoints 'Five to Watch' As The Niners ready to come to Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' secondary might be sprinting back onto the field as reinforcements on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, and Ezekiel Elliott might come sprinting back, too.

But Zeke is listed as questionable for the noon kickoff, as is Xavier Woods. So all the help available from likely returnees Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie and Donovan Wilson is quite welcome.

"I would put all three of them in the same category: I'm optimistic they'll play on Sunday," coach Mike McCarthy said late in the week. "The work has been good so far, they participated in the mock game that we just had. So far everything looks good."

So now, the actual game ... and our "Five Players to Watch,'' which might just include some of the aforementioned.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool take a deep-dive look at their "Five Players'' as they also preview the team's Week 15 game against the Niners.

Are the hard-working Dallas' practice-squad guys who have had to play key roles in the secondary in recent weeks among the "Five to Watch''? No disrepect to the likes of  Rashard Robinson, Saivion Smith and Deante Burton, but ... no, probably not.

Join us inside, and thanks as always for listening to our guys the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

