NFL Draft: Is It OK If Cowboys Pick For 'Need'?

Cowboys Blitzcast: Is it ever acceptable to use the first-round pick in an NFL Draft to pick for 'need'?

FRISCO - We talk a lot around here about "B.P.A'' and "B.A.A.'' ... but: Is it ever acceptable to use the first-round pick in an NFL Draft to pick for 'need'?

The NFL Draft is inching closer to us by the hour. As we hold our collective breaths with anticipation about what direction the Cowboys will go at No. 10 overall, we still ask ourselves internally (and we suppose, externally, as this is a podcast): “Will they draft for need or take the best guy on their board”?

Is there ever an appropriate time to lean to need?

This Dak Prescott-led team is loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, but not so much on defense. But what if the best player on their board at 10 plays O-line? Or ... tight end?

As we hear it now, even as Dallas works to decide between Horn and Surtain? It’s not a given that their corner will be available with the 10th overall pick.

What should the Cowboys’ contingency plan be? Let’s discuss!

