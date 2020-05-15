Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

FRISCO - Once upon a time, Tom Landry made winning seasons look easy around here. Today? It's a premature celebration of a 10-win season for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys as we break down the games week-by-week and discuss our picks and predictions.

Sometimes it's pretty, sometimes it's ugly, but either way, it's 2020 Dallas Cowboys Football! Will new head coach Mike McCarthy lead the 'Boys to a division title? Or will this team struggle and miss the playoffs for a second straight year?

We have all the answers for you, along with some classic Fish audio detailing why the 2020 Cowboys will win 10 games. And he backs it up with a fool-proof scientific formula.

We'll also share some thoughts on remaining available NFL free agents and discuss who, if any, would be a good fit for this roster moving forward. (Some good names here.)

