CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Once upon a time, Tom Landry made winning seasons look easy around here. Today? It's a premature celebration of a 10-win season for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys as we break down the games week-by-week and discuss our picks and predictions.

Sometimes it's pretty, sometimes it's ugly, but either way, it's 2020 Dallas Cowboys Football! Will new head coach Mike McCarthy lead the 'Boys to a division title? Or will this team struggle and miss the playoffs for a second straight year? 

We have all the answers for you, along with some classic Fish audio detailing why the 2020 Cowboys will win 10 games. And he backs it up with a fool-proof scientific formula.

We'll also share some thoughts on remaining available NFL free agents and discuss who, if any, would be a good fit for this roster moving forward. (Some good names here.)

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that 'subscribe' button and leave us a great review. Here we go!

Also, make sure to check out The Blitzcast on YouTube for video of all the episodes and Cowboys news. Please subscribe and click that bell for notifications! And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. 

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Cowboys Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

WATCH: Worried That Some Dallas Cowboys Might Not Be Staying In Offseason Shape? Check Out the Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings, MVP Dak & Cowboys Notebook

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Cowboys Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced And Dak Prescott's 2020 Chances

Richie Whitt

Cowboys WR Update: Amari, Gallup & Lamb As NFL's Best?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at wide receiver as we enter offseason workouts - and is where they stand 'elite'?

Matthew Postins

by

TheBlanton

Gerald McCoy In Cowboys Prime-Time: 'I'm Not Used To This!'

Gerald McCoy Has Been In The NFL For A Decade, But The Dallas Cowboys Playing In Prime-Time? 'I'm Not Used To This!' He Exclaims

Mike Fisher

Romo Reach-Out: Giants QB Gets Tony's Help on New Offense

Romo Reach-Out: Giants Young QB Daniel Jones Gets Tony's Help on New York's New Cowboys-Like Offense

Mike Fisher

Emmitt Smith - Who Once 'Played Chicken' And Won - Analyzes Dak vs. Cowboys

Emmitt Smith - Who Once 'Played Chicken' And Won - Has A Perspective On On Dak Prescott vs. The Dallas Cowboys In Contract Talks

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Comparison: Does QB DiNucci Have 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Cowboys Connection: What Does New Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Know About New Seventh-Round QB Ben DiNucci? And Does The Rookie Possess 'Tony Romo Traits'?

Mike Fisher

Would Cowboys Use 'Nuclear Option' In Dak Prescott Contract Talks?

Would The Dallas Cowboys Use A 'Nuclear Option' In the Dak Prescott Contract Talks? Stephen Jones Offers An Answer Somebody Doesn't Want To Hear

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys 'The Last Dance': Inside The Infamous 'White House'

The Dallas Cowboys Also Experienced Their Own 'The Last Dance'; Let Us Take You Inside The Infamous 'White House'

Richie Whitt

Coach Judge: Giants 2020 Offense to be ‘Similar’ to Garrett’s Cowboys

Coach Judge Says His New York Giants 2020 Offense to be ‘Similar’ to Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys attack

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever