Post-Draft Trade Targets That Make Sense For Dallas

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is complete, the Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to explore potential players who could improve their roster

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys addressed some needs in the draft, but some big holes still remain on their roster. While a blockbuster trade might not be in the cards, there are intriguing options available for Jerry Jones to consider via a bargain bin shopping spree. Here are three names that could make sense for the Cowboys.

Houston RB Dameon Pierce

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31). Breaks the tackle
The surprise signing of Joe Mixon by the Houston Texans throws a wrench into Dameon Pierce's role. The Texans also used a draft pick on running back Jawhar Jordan. This logjam could present an opportunity for Dallas. Pierce, a physical runner with good receiving ability, could be had for a mid-to-late-round pick. Even with the signing of Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas needs to add more depth to the running back room and Pierce could fill that void at a minimal cost.

Carolina WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
With the recent selection of Xavier Legette and the signing of former Steeler Diontae Johnson, the Carolina Panthers receiving corps is crowded, and Terrace Marshall Jr. could be the odd man out. While his first three seasons were marred by drops and overall disappoinment, his potential as a deep threat is undeniable. The Cowboys lack a depth behind Ceedee Lamb and Brandin Cooks and Marshall's boom-or-bust skillset could be worth a low-round pick gamble for Dallas. If he thrives in Mike McCarthy's offense, the Cowboys add a dynamic weapon. If not, the cost is insignificant.

Cleveland DT Maurice Hurst

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (90)
The Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle room is extremely deep, and Maurice Hurst could be a salary-cap casualty. Hurst is an older player, but he's a solid rotational player who can penetrate the backfield. The Cowboys could use more depth on their defensive line, and Hurst could be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition. If he thrives in a rotational role, the Cowboys add an interior pass rusher. If he cannot carve out a role, they can easily move on.

These are just a few names to consider, and the success of these potential trades depends on several factors. The Cowboys' cap situation, the asking price from the trading team, and the player's fit within the system will all play a role. However, if Jerry Jones can find the right bargains, these post-draft acquisitions could solidify the Cowboys' roster and help them contend in the NFC.

