Unveiling The Cowboys Biggest Breakout Candidates For 2024
Following another off-season with few free agent acquisitions the Cowboys once again will look to their own and the draft to replace their losses in free agency. These 5 players are destined to carve out a larger role with the team and hopefully be a sight for sore eyes.
Breakout Candidate #1
Sam Williams (Edge)
Sam Williams has just 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons. After being drafted in the second round many fans looked to see an immediate impact but due to Cowboys overabundance of pass-rushers Williams didn't get the chance to make a name for himself. When on the field Williams made his presence felt and with Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong gone Williams will see the bulk of their snaps.
Breakout Candidate #2
Rico Dowdle (RB)
I am a big fan of Rico Dowdle, he isn't an every down back but he has proven he can make defenders miss and be a home run hitter when given the ball in space. Dowdle will be splitting snaps with Ezekiel Elliott and will likely have the role Tony Pollard once had when sitting behind Elliott. Zeke will be the bully fighting for yards and Dowdle will be the Cowboys big play threat heading into week 1.
Breakout Candidate #3
Jalen Tolbert (WR)
Jalent Tolbert showed significant improvement from year 1 to year 2 and Dallas fans are hoping that trend continues following the loss of Michael Gallup. Despite being 4th on the depth chart Tolbert was able to produce a highlight reel of plays and should have no problem matching and even outplaying Gallups 2023 performance.
Breakout Candidate #4
DeMarvion Overshown (LB)
The Cowboys were exstatic after drafting DeMarvion Overshown out of Texas. Dallas viewed Overshown to be their next star linebacker. He had an excellent training camp last season even calling plays for the Cowboys defense until he tore his ACL. Overshown looks to be healthy next season and is ready to make his presence felt in the regular season.
Breakout Candidate #5
Mazi Smith (NT)
Mazi Smith had a rough first season considering his draft position. Smith was a first rounder, and many Cowboys fans were not looking to have project player which is exactly what Smith is. However, It is rare to see rookie NT's star in their first season in the NFL which is why fans shouldn't be so quick to give up on last year's first rounder. Smith is certain to improve his numbers next season after the Cowboys lost Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore.
Cowboys are looking to get over the hump and at the very least get past the Divisional Round. If the Cowboys are going to make their first NFC Championship since 1995 these 5 players will need to step up and star in their new roles.