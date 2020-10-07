SI.com
The Trade That Just Keeps Looking Better

Alain Poupart

The Houston Texans' 0-4 start in the 2020 season is good news for the Miami Dolphins, who own their first- and second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft as the result of the big Laremy Tunsil trade.

The Dolphins already have used one of their three premium picks from the trade on 2020 first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene, who still looks like a good cornerback prospect even though he's gone through some tough growing pains early in his rookie season.

