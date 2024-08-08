All Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Announce 2024 Throwback Dates

The team will wear two throwback jerseys at home and on the road this season.

Scott Salomon

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 24, 2023.
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 24, 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday evening that they will have "Throwback Thursdays" this season. They will wear a throwback uniform for each of the two scheduled Thursday night games they will play.

The Dolphins will wear them on the road once this season. While they usually wear them for home games, they did sport them on the road for a Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas in 2003, which the Dolphins won 40-21.

This season, the two Thursday night games are on September 12th, where Miami will take on the Buffalo Bills at home, wearing aqua throwback jerseys with white pants, and on Thanksgiving Day. When they travel to Green Bay for the Thanksgiving game, Miami will wear white jerseys with matching pants to Lambeau Field when they play the Packers.

The white throwbacks were the team's original uniform when it began play in 1966. They wore them through the second Super Bowl-winning season of 1973.

Last year, the Dolphins wore their aqua throwbacks on two separate occasions, with both games at home. The team wore these uniforms for a late October home game against the New England Patriots, and they broke them out again for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Miami won both games.

Much to the dismay of some Dolphins fans, as evidenced by a petition on Change.org, owner Stephen Ross prefers the team's regular uniforms.

The Dolphins have worn their current uniforms since 2013 when Ross commissioned a new uniform design and logo.

